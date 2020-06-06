Father, son accused in elephant killing absconding; Worker prepared the explosive packed food

A father and son who are the key accused in the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala were still absconding, while the third accused held on Friday in learnt to have confessed that he himself prepared the explosive-filled dry coconut.

Wilson, who is a plantation worker, was suspected to be involved in many such killings along with the two others accused, who are owners of the plantation in Palakkad district where the trap was laid. As the elephant got injured, the gang tried to chase away it from their premises owing to fear of being caught.

While there were still allegations that the trap was aimed at the elephant, forest department officials said that from the modus operandi it seems that the target was wild boar itself and the intention was illegal meat sale.

While Wilson was produced before court and remanded to judicial custody, search for the two others have been intensified. A probe into the poaching and illegal meat sale by the gang would be initiated, said the police and forest department sources.