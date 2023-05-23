Fireman dies while trying to put out fire at medicine godown

A Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel was killed while trying to put out a fire at a godown of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Thiruvananthapuram during the early hours of Tuesday.

Renjith, 32, of Chakai fire station was killed after a building collapsed during the fire.

The fire broke out at the godown at KINFRA park at Thumba in the suburbs of the city by around 1 am. The fire was suspected to have broken out following the chemical reaction of the bleaching powder kept in the godown.

Last week also a similar fire broke out at a godown of the medical services corporation in Kollam district. It was also suspected to be due to the chemical reaction of bleaching powder and the hot weather.

KMSCL managing director Jeevan Babu said that in view of the chances of fire, the bleaching powder was kept away from medicine stocks.

Meanwhile, there were allegations that the godown structure was a weak one because of which it collapsed during the fire. Renjith and other officials were trying to enter the godown by breaking the shutter when the wall collapsed. Others managed to escape before the wall collapsed.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the fire and rescue service personnel.