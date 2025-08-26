<p>Mangaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> East Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who had been absconding in multiple criminal cases, including a counterfeit currency racket, after he skipped court hearings despite repeated warrants.</p><p>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the arrested is Nizamuddin alias Nizam, son of Mohammed KA, originally from BC Road, Bantwal, and currently residing in a rented house near Bajattur.</p><p>Nizam was earlier arrested in a counterfeit currency case registered at Mangaluru East Police Station under Sections 489(B) and 489(C) of IPC. He was released on bail but failed to appear before the court, leading to the issue of eight arrest warrants.</p>.Karnataka youth duped of Rs 17.60 lakh on the promise of dealership rights.<p>Acting on a tip-off, the Mangaluru East Police apprehended him at Olalu near Uppinangady. As he had violated bail conditions, a fresh case was registered against him under Section 269 of BNS-2023, and he was produced before the court.</p><p>The Commissioner said Nizam is a habitual offender with cases registered across Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Bengaluru, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, counterfeit currency, and criminal conspiracy.</p><p>He is facing cases at Mangaluru South, Madiwala, Kushalnagar rural, Barke, Puttur Town police station limits. </p>