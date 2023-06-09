'Fish prasadam' distribution for asthma cure begins in Hyderabad

The distribution of popular 'fish prasadam' by the city-based Bathini family, believed to be a cure for asthma, began at the Exhibition Grounds on Friday.

The event was held this year after a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who kicked off the distribution of 'fish prasadam', tweeted that the state government had made all arrangements for the occasion.

The government has taken steps to ensure that lakhs of people who come from different states to receive the 'prasadam' do not face any inconvenience, he said.

Also Read | After WHO chief's warning, 'Disease X' raises concern

People have lot of faith in the 'fish prasadam' administered by the Bathini Harinath Goud family members, he said.

The 'fish prasadam' (comprising murrel fish and herbal paste) is administered on the day of 'Mrigasira Karthi' every year by the Bathini family for over 100 years now.

The formula of the 'fish prasadam' is said to have been told to a family elder by a holy man.

The medicinal properties of the ‘fish prasadam’ have often been questioned by scientists, rationalists and others.

However, thousands of people arrive in the city every year to receive the 'prasadam'.