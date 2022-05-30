Focus back on radicalisation in aftermath of Kerala boy’s sloganeering

The inflammatory sloganeering by an underaged boy is back in news following several arrests made in connection to the case. The incident, which happened during a march organised by the Popular Front of India, went viral and has, once again, brought into limelight the rampant radicalisation of susceptible youngsters in Kerala.

In the video, the boy was shown to be chanting slogans against Hindus and Christians, saying “If you live modestly and courteously, you may live in our land” (“maryadekku jeevichaal nammude naatil jeevikam”) "or find their time in their land at an abrupt end".

Sources within state intelligence agencies said that even though there were regular measures taken to prevent radicalisation, the lack of strong political support had turned their efforts for nought. The police, the sources revealed, were also unable to take stringent measures, including desensitising recently turned fundamentalists by extremist outfits, because of the lack of political interest to make it an urgent matter at hand.

Over the past several years, there have been numerous incidents reported about youngsters from Kerala, including women, leaving the state to join extremist organisations such as ISIS. "The number run in hundreds, of which many have been reportedly killed in encounters. If given enough support, the central and state intelligence agencies could also help foil the bids to radicalise the youngsters, and young adults," a source said.

Some of the more common measures include intelligence agencies cracking down on closed social media groups inciting youngsters to turn fundamentalists. Yet, police sources confirm that there was always a limit for them to act freely—as if they work with one hand tied behind their back.

Sources said as it is a communally sensitive matter—where there have been instances of using religious education to radicalise the youth—strong backing from political leadership has always been necessary. "If not dealt correctly, the risk of allegations of police excess towards the minority community is quite high," the source added.

After the sloganeering by the underaged boy went viral, there were reports that special wings were being operated by fundamentalist organisations to train children. Intelligence sources said that fundamentalist outfits often used religious education as a cover to impart misleading interpretations of religious preaching. Hence, there was a need to have strict monitoring on religious education.

Former Superintendent of Police with the National Intelligence Agency, T K Rajmohan, said that fundamentalist outfits often used children to pass information. He also said that a child delivering communally sensitive slogans in a state like Kerala was quite surprising and needed to be taken seriously. "A child who had been taught at an early age by twisting and misinterpreting religion could easily be radicalised as he grew up".

He also said that if communal forces need to be suppressed, it was for the government to take a strong call. What Kerala currently witnessed was that even the ruling Communist party had been indulging in communal appeasement.

Over the last several months, Kerala had witnessed several killings by fundamentalist outfits like the PFI and the RSS. Yet, the police investigation was limited to those directly involved in the crime, while those involved in the conspiracy remained untouched.

The police also often tend to term the killings as outcomes of local-level political or personal rivalry. A senior police officer commented that unless there was strong support from the political leadership, the police officials won’t investigate deep into the conspiracies behind political killings as it could incriminate influential leaders.