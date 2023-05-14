Win people's hearts: Sibal to Cong after K'taka victory

For next 5 years win people's hearts: Sibal to Congress after Karnataka poll victory

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2023, 11:47 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 11:47 ist
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after the Congress's big win in Karnataka polls, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged his former party to "win people's hearts" for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win that will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also read | Sibal questions PM Modi's 'silence' over wrestlers' protest

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Karnataka, winning elections is tough. Winning people's hearts is tougher! For the next 5 years win people's hearts by being: open, honest, non-discriminatory."

The BJP lost for not being any of this, he added.

Earlier reacting to the poll results, Sibal had tweeted, "The PM lost, The people of Karnataka won. No to :40%, Kerala story, Divisive politics, Arrogance, Falsehood. Congress deserved to win".

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Congress
BJP
Rajya Sabha
Kapil Sibal
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka election 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

250 apps in 8 yrs: Two govt workers' quest to educate

250 apps in 8 yrs: Two govt workers' quest to educate

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Panama Canal maintenance to extend its life by 100 yrs

Panama Canal maintenance to extend its life by 100 yrs

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

 