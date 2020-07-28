Former Karnataka minister passes away due to coronavirus

Former Karnataka Minister Raja Madangopal Naik has died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Kalaburagi, a health department official said on Tuesday.

He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two sons. "He was admitted to the ESIC hospital in Kalaburgi about a week ago and passed away on Monday," the official told PTI. Naik, who had stints in Congress, BJP and the JD(S), was a minister in the Congress government headed by M Veerappa Moily.

About a week ago, Naik developed health complications and tested positive for Covid-19, the official said.