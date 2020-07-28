Former Karnataka minister passes away due to Covid-19

Former Karnataka minister passes away due to coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2020, 20:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 20:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Karnataka Minister Raja Madangopal Naik has died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Kalaburagi, a health department official said on Tuesday.

He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two sons. "He was admitted to the ESIC hospital in Kalaburgi about a week ago and passed away on Monday," the official told PTI. Naik, who had stints in Congress, BJP and the JD(S), was a minister in the Congress government headed by M Veerappa Moily.

About a week ago, Naik developed health complications and tested positive for Covid-19, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

JDS
BJP
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus
passed away

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

Coronavirus: Here is how the Oxford vaccine works

'Masks soften Covid-19 symptoms' blow, protect wearer'

'Masks soften Covid-19 symptoms' blow, protect wearer'

Why 'super weird' moons of Mars fascinate scientists

Why 'super weird' moons of Mars fascinate scientists

Kids in this village are taught via loudspeaker

Kids in this village are taught via loudspeaker

 