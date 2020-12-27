Four contacts of UK returnees in AP test Covid-19 positive

Four contacts of the UK- returned Covid-19 positive persons contracted the infection in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, the health authorities here said. So far, six of the 1,216 people, who returned from the UK in recent days tested positive for coronavirus in East Godavari, Krishna, Anantapuramu, Guntur and SPS Nellore districts.

Three of their contacts in Guntur and one in Nellore contracted the virus, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said. Of the 1,216 people, 1,187 have been traced so far and 1,162 of them have been sent for the mandatory 14-day quarantine, Bhaskar said in a release. Efforts were on trace the remaining 29 returnees from the UK. "We are awaiting results from the NIV, Pune, and CCMB, Hyderabad, to verify if the positives had the new Covid-19 strain or not," Bhaskar added. He said 3,282 contacts of the UK returnees were also traced and tested. Four of them tested positive for coronavirus.