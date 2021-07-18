Fully vaccinated individuals can now enter Kerala without negative Covid-19 report

Those fully vaccinated can enter Kerala sans Covid test

PTI
Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 18 2021, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 07:53 ist

The Kerala government on Saturday said that negative RT-PCR tests were no longer mandatory for inter-state travel and attending exams for persons who have received two doses of Covid vaccine.

The decision was taken by the State Disaster Management Authority as the Covid-19 vaccination was "progressing well", a release said. It further said that anyone attending activities for which a negative RT-PCR result is required, like interstate travel, should carry the certificate showing they have received two doses of vaccine.

"However, those who have developed symptoms of Covid shall undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative result," the release said.

