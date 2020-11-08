Goa CM receives extortion demand, death threat from unknown person

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday received an SMS demanding extortion money and a threat to his life, if the demand was not met.

A complaint filed before the Panaji town police station filed by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) late on Saturday said that the message was received from an unknown person using a phone number +5732038836.

"Unknown accused person having phone number +5732038836 anonymously texted obscene, derogatory, abusive and threatening message to Chief Minister of Goa, on his personal mobile phone asking for ransom," a Goa Police spokesperson said, adding that a First Information Report has been registered at the Panaji town police station.

According to the official, the FIR has been filed under sections 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation via anonymous communication) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.