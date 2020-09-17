Gold smuggling case: NIA quizzes Kerala minister K T Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel was reportedly quizzed by NIA in connection with his suspected links with the Kerala gold smuggling case accused.

It was learnt that Jaleel, as summoned by the NIA, reached their office in Kochi at around 6 am on Thursday. The wee hours of the day may have been opted to avert media attention and protests.

Jaleel was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in Kochi last week. The state has been witnessing violent stirs by various opposition parties demanding his resignation. But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continued backing Jaleel.

The main allegation against Jaleel pertained to his involvement in accepting diplomatic baggage from UAE Consulate that contained Qurans and distributed it to various parts of state using a Kerala government agency's vehicle. But there were allegations that the gold was smuggled using this baggage as well. Jaleel also accepted Ramadan relief food kits worth Rs 5 lakh from UAE Consulate for distribution.

Kerala Chief Minister said that there was nothing unusual in those.

Tight police security was imposed near the NIA office as protests were anticipated.