'Hindi Theriyathu Poda' t-shirts set Tamil Twitter on fire

A picture of popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and a young actor, ‘Metro’ Shirish, wearing designer t-shirts that send a loud message against the “alleged Hindi imposition” on Tamil Nadu has set the Tamil Twitter on fire.

Raja, an accomplished composer, and son of legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, wearing a t-shirt with image of poet-saint Thiruvalluvar and “I am a Tamizh pesum Indian” inscribed on it is listening to Shirish whose t-shirt says Hindi Theriyadhu Poda (I do not know Hindi. Go man).

This tweet posted by Shirish with a caption “deep in discussion, good things coming our way...!” at 5.37 pm on Saturday has set off frenzied action on Twitter with hundreds of users seeking to know where they can buy the t-shirts. Also, one of the popular verse used on the t-shirt Hindi Theriyathu Poda was converted into a hashtag in Tamil and English which were trending at no.1 in India at 10 am on Sunday with over 69,000 mentions.

Deep in discussion , good things coming our way ... ! 😬😬🥰🥰 @thisisysr pic.twitter.com/VSgaNQQNvw — 𝙈𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙤 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝 (@actor_shirish) September 5, 2020

The t-shirt designs come close on the heels of Tamil Nadu opposing “imposition of Hindi” by Centre on non-Hindi speaking states after DMK MP Kanimozhi was asked by a CISF staffer at Chennai Airport if she was Indian for not knowing Hindi and a Secretary-level officer asking doctors from the state to leave a virtual conference for not knowing Hindi.

The t-shirts that come in four designs have been manufactured by a woman entrepreneur, who says she has received numerous calls and messages for orders.

“Everything needs a promotion. I am an entrepreneur and I thought the anti-Hindi sentiments are quite high in Tamil Nadu and I decided to use the theme to design my t-shirts. And who is better to promote than celebrities?” the woman entrepreneur, who wanted to remain anonymous, told DH.

Besides the two designs that Yuvan and Shirish wore, the t-shirts have two more models with “I am Indian. I don’t speak Hindi” and “Tamil Speaking Indian” with pictures of poet Bharathiar, Thiruvalluvar, Periyar and M Karunanidhi printed on them.

Twitter users said the t-shirts reflect the “current mood” in Tamil Nadu which is against Hindi imposition. The #HindiTheriyathuPoda in English and Tamil and #TamilSpeakingIndian hashtags were trending on Twitter with people using the hashtags to air their views on “Hindi imposition.”

The BJP took objection to trending of the hashtags with its spokespersons seeking to know why Tamil Twitter was not trending hashtags asking people from other states to learn Tamil. “Rather than saying I don’t know India it is good for a Tamil to ask people to learn Tamil. This is what the New Education Policy says and how will people who do not have the thought of spreading Tamil know this?” BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy asked.