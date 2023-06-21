Hospital ward closed following snake scare in Kerala

The surgical ward of a government hospital in Malappuram district of Kerala has been shut in view of snake scare. Around ten snakelets were spotted in the surgical ward of district hospital at Perinthalmanna over the last few days.
There were eight patients in the wards. All of them were shifted to the medical ward. Local sources said that the snakelets were found to be entering the ward through small gaps in the floor tiles. The premises near the ward is quite bushy and hence the chances of more snakes are feared.
District medical officer told DH that instructions were given to the officials concerned to look into the matter and take corrective measures.
Recently a woman suffered a snake bite at a government hospital in Kannur.
