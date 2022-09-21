Hyderabad: Pack of stray dogs attack doctor on hospital premises

A duty doctor at the Government Chest Hospital in Erragadda, Hyderabad, was mauled by a pack of seven to 10 stray dogs within the hospital premises, according to a Times of India report.

The horrific incident took place when the woman doctor was walking between the Duty Medical Officers' building and the patient ward, the report said.

Fortunately, the doctor received help from the relatives of a patient who had passed away. The relatives happened to be standing nearby and they rushed to rescue her when they heard her screams. The doctor suffered Grade 3 dog bites to her legs and thighs, the report said.

The hospital authorities told TOI that stray dogs had become a major menace on the hospital grounds. They said that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation personnel had been taking away strays twice a week for the last three months. However, hospital staff said that the premises was a dangerous place to walk for patients and doctors as it was spread over 60 acres with no fences and large open spaces between buildings.

Security on the hospital premises was also insufficient, according to Dr Srikanth Sativada, president of Osmania Junior Doctor’s Association. A lack of adequate security personnel at night was a reason for the canine menace, he told TOI.

"Carrying food can invite trouble but even venturing out anywhere in the campus alone is dreadful," a PG doctor told TOI. "PG doctors who have to walk to the wards are so terrified that most are not willing to attend night duties."