I love chess, says superstar Rajinikanth

Chess Olympiad 2022 will be held in nearby Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 28 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 15:16 ist
Rajinikanth also posted an undated photograph of him playing chess and appearing in a pensive mood. Credit: Rajinikanth Twitter

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said he loves chess the most and extended his greetings to chess players as Tamil Nadu gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

On his twitter handle, using the #ChessOlympiad2022 hashtag, the top actor said, "an indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best...god bless." Rajinikanth also posted an undated photograph of him playing chess and appearing in a pensive mood. The sporting event will be held in nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here from July 28 to August 10. 

