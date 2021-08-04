IBM to set up new centre in Kochi

Tech giant IBM will be setting up its new development centre at Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that IBM Software Lab's centre will be set up in Kochi. A discussion in this regard was held with IBM India managing director Sandip Patel and IBM India Software Labs vice president Gaurav Sharma on Tuesday.

The upcoming centre would be focusing on Hybrid Cloud and Artificial Intelligence technologies. It will be developing solutions, infusing global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies including automation, data and AI, and security to support the requirements of the government and global customers.

Vijayan said in a social media post that IBM's expansion would pave the way for a huge leap in Kerala's IT development. The Left Democratic Front government's vision of making Kerala a Digital Knowledge Economy and gathered their valuable feedback. Changes needed in the IT policy and the role of technology in rebuilding the economy that has taken a heavy hit during the pandemic were also discussed in the online meeting.

Patel said in a statement that expansion in Kerala would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability. "IBM brings its global best practices to India and we hope to do that in Kerala as well, by building indigenous skills in the state that will create a talent pool for the global marketplace," he said.

Currently, IBM Software Labs operate from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.