If elected, DMK will dedicate first 100 days of govt to solve people's issues, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu principal Opposition, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Monday promised to dedicate the first 100 days of its government if it is elected to power to solve “pressing issues” of the people on a “war-footing.”

DMK President and the party's Chief Ministerial face M K Stalin said the pressing issues that need immediate attention will be identified during his second leg of the campaign titled 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin' (Stalin in your constituency) beginning January 29.

Addressing a press conference at the iconic Gopalapuram residence of his father and late patriarch M Karunanidhi, Stalin said he would cover all 234 constituencies in 30 days to interact with people. As if the idea was taken straight out Mudhalvan, a 1999-film, the DMK President said he would appoint a separate department once his party came to power to look into the “problems or issues” raised by people during his visit to 234 constituencies.

“We invite people to give representations to me when I visit their constituencies. They can raise issues that affect them. At the end of the programme, I will myself place all these representations into a box and seal them. And I myself will open those boxes after we come to power,” Stalin said, promising to sort out the issues on a “war-footing” in 100 days of assuming power.

“I, M K Stalin, promise to dedicate the first 100 days of my government to solve the problems faced by the people on a war-footing. The dedicated department will function under my direct control,” Stalin announced, and turned emotional by saying that he chose his father's residence since he always fulfilled the promises he made.

'Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin', the second leg of Stalin's campaign for the April-May assembly election, will be launched on January 29 in Tiruvannamalai in northern Tamil Nadu. The first leg of his campaign was 'People's Gram Sabha' meetings that took him to several villages across the state.

Accusing the AIADMK government of letting down the people, Stalin said people who cannot submit petitions regarding their problems to him personally can do so by logging on to www.staliani.com and by dialling a phone number (09171091710).