IIT-M brings BS students to campus for a 4-day cultural-technical fest

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has planned to bring its BS Degree program students for a four-day cultural-technical festival ‘Paradox’ at its campus. More than 3,000 students from across the country are participating in this festival this year which will end on May 28.

'Paradox' is a grand celebration of the pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and holistic development, the IIT-M said, adding that the four-day extravaganza will feature a potpourri of cultural, sports, technical and literary events being organized across 20 venues on the campus.

The day-long events are scheduled to commence as early as 5 am with 3-km and 5-km marathons, other sports events such as basketball, cricket, badminton, table tennis, football, etc. followed by indoor events.

Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Professor In-Charge, BS in Data Science and Applications, IIT-M, said one of the aims of IIT Madras BS degree has been to enable students to experience the IIT Madras campus and further help them foster and nurture their friendships with their peers.

“To further strengthen the sense of community among students, various clubs and societies for extra-curricular activities such as the programming club, film and photography club, music society, literary society, mathematics society etc. have been established,” he added.

Launched in 2020, the BS in Data Science and Applications program provides a unique opportunity for students, graduates, and working professionals to study from IIT-M without having to go through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Anyone who has completed Class 12 and interested in the program can enrol themselves, as IIT Madras aims to remove all barriers of age, discipline, or geographic location and provide access to a world-class curriculum in programming and data science to all aspirants around the country. It has an enrollment of over 16,500 currently.

“Students of all age groups and diverse professional backgrounds from all parts of the country are participating in this fest. The objective is to bring students together to experience IIT Madras campus life and interact with faculty and industry professionals,” Prof. Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Professor In-Charge, BS in Data Science and Applications, IIT-M, said.

'Paradox' 2023 also had curtain raisers in the form of Savan Paradox and Margazhi Paradox which are two-day events conducted in the months of August and December and entirely online which saw more than 2,000 student participants across events.