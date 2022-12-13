IIT-M launches new interdisciplinary dual degree on quantitative finance

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched a new interdisciplinary dual degree (IDDD) program on ‘Quantitative Finance’ for B.Tech dual degree students.

To be jointly offered by Departments of Management Studies, Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics, the IDDD course is open to undergraduate students of all branches of engineering disciplines at IIT Madras.

Existing students can choose to pursue the IDDD on Quantitative Finance from the sixth semester, the institute said, adding that the course will have an intake of 25 students and the first batch of students would be joining in January 2023.

The course has been designed to enable students to more easily adapt to new developments in finance and bridge the gap between the application of modern product and process technologies and state-of-the-art finance. The course requires relatively extensive use of quantitative methods and theoretical reasoning.

IIT Madras has a total of 12 Interdisciplinary Dual Degrees (IDDD), as on date in cutting-edge areas like Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning, Data Science, Robotics and Electric Vehicles, among others.

“This course is ideal for students preparing for careers involving design and management of new financial instruments, development of innovative methods for measuring or predicting and managing risk. The main focus will be to provide insights on advanced financial tools and techniques and their applications,” Prof. M. Thenmozhi, Head, Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT-M, said.

Prof. B. Ravindran, Head, Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI, IIT Madras, said the course exposes the students to the latest data science and AI techniques that are applied in the field of quantitative finance.

There will be an emphasis on both developing the tools and the mind set of financial practitioners as well as examining specific applications in the form of examples and several case discussions.

Undergraduate students opting for this course will start the courses from the sixth semester. During the fifth year, they will undertake a project for six months with industry using the tools and techniques learned during the course, the IIT-M said.