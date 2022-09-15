IIT-M launches online certificate course on e-mobility for professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is launching an industry-oriented online certification program on e-mobility—as electric vehicles are touted to be the future—for working professionals to help them get an overview of vehicle development and fundamental technical understanding.

Offered through IIT-M’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), the last date for registering for the batch starting October 2 is September 30.

In a statement on Thursday, the IIT-M said a unique feature of the course is that in four out of its nine modules, industry professionals deliver content. The entire certificate program was conceived with inputs from industry experts, and will be continuously upgraded based on technology trends, market trends and industry needs, the premier institute said.

The online course will provide an overview of the e-mobility eco-system, as well as basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC, among other areas.

Prof V Kamakoti, director of IIT-M, said there have been several inquiries from industry about the need for re-skilling or up-skilling employees after the institute announced its dual BTech degree in EV Engineering late last year.

“We are therefore launching this program in order to address the needs of the various working professionals across industries and departments. IIT Madras will continue to rapidly increase its presence in the e-Mobility space and primarily target remote delivery using advanced technology for working professionals who need flexibility and relevance,” Kamakoti said.

In an interview with DH in July, Prof Kamakoti had said that IIT-M’s interdisciplinary programme was aimed at training future engineers in sunrise sectors and reskilling the existing workforce.

“IIT-M’s interdisciplinary programme essentially targets doing this. We have a digital skills academy and have introduced several reskilling courses. We have certificate programmes and targeted M. Tech programmes. We are targeting virtual prototype labs where I can go, and train people. We can also put the virtual fab on the cloud,” he had said.

Prof Devendra Jalihal, chairman of CODE, IIT-M, said the program will address the needs of those engineers who are looking to get a well-structured overview and introduction to the various aspects of e-mobility.

The online program contains 120 hours of video classes and another 40 hours of online contact classes with the faculty. The candidates need to complete regular assignments and a final evaluation, upon which they will receive a certificate. The first cohort will start in the beginning of October and registrations will happen on a first-come-first-served basis.