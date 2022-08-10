IIT-M tech hub to give ‘industry-ready’ training for engineering grads from pandemic years

Pravartak Technologies of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has partnered with Sony India Software Centre to impart industry-ready tech skills to engineering students passed out in 2020-2021, 2021-22 and whose parents have an annual income less than Rs 8 lakh.

The free course, called ‘Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training Program’, will provide training in select areas such as artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), cyber security and computer graphics, besides business communication skills.

Sony India Software Centre will also extend employment to the top 15 performers of this course. Pravartak Technologies Foundation (PTF) will assist the remaining students with placements, by arranging for their interviews through the IIT-M PTF placement cell.

The student selection process will be based on the academic performance of those who graduated engineering 2020-21 and 2021-22, with a 60 per cent minimum aggregate in all examinations and whose parents, together, earn less than Rs 8 lakh a year.

There would also be a written entrance examination, followed by an interview. Students who successfully clear the evaluation with the highest score would be eligible for a stipend provided under the training program.

“This program is intended to bridge the knowledge and skillset gap that exists between graduating students and the industry’s requirements. We hope that many students, specifically from non-urban parts of India will benefit from this initiative,” IIT-M director Professor V Kamakoti said.

The course would be conducted full time for six months in physical classrooms, provided by M Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

Students would be given certificates on successfully completing the training program.