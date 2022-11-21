IIT-M, TN govt join hands to transform learning experience in schools 

Researchers with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will use their expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science to find ways to improve the way assessments are conducted in government schools in Tamil Nadu.

The IIT-M researchers will collaborate with Tamil Nadu’s Department of School Education to provide a richer learning experience to the school students by improvising and updating the existing digital learning platform to an assessment focused Learning Management System (LMS).

The new LMS will be deployed in newly built high-tech labs in 6,000 Government schools to improve the quality of learning for 90 lakh students, the IIT-M said.

Currently, the classroom education of school students in Tamil Nadu is supplemented through a digital learning platform i.e. Education Management Information System. “IIT Madras researchers will use their AI and data science expertise to come up with ways to improve the way assessments are conducted and framework for dissemination of educational material,” the institute said.

This initiative will be led by faculty, students, project associates and channel partners of the Robert Bosch Centre of Data Science and AI, a centre housed at IIT-M with a vision to expand and further the research, education and outreach activities in the areas of data science and AI.

Dr Nandan Sudarsanam, Associate Professor at the Department of Management Studies, said the digital medium allows customization of content and monitors progress in ways that would otherwise be unimaginable. “We seek to improve the quality of education by building a data-driven framework and a set of useful tools that run on this medium,” he added.

To be executed in three phases, the first phase will focus on content management for educational material and assessment, the second phase will work towards delivery and feedback for educational material and assessment and the third phase will lay emphasis on data analytics, dashboards and reporting systems.

The purpose of this collaboration is to provide the student and teacher community of Tamil Nadu with a richer learning experience, one which is enabled by the latest digital innovation in AI and Machine Learning technologies, the IIT-M said.