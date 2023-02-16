IIT Madras Research Park hosts 'Techno Central' contests for 2,500 kids

IIT Madras Research Park hosted ‘Techno Central’ in which six gamified learning competitions aimed at encouraging children to learn and gain essential skills such as problem-solving, cognitive thinking, creativity and innovation through online coding games, making robotic projects, and chess.

More than 2,500 kids registered for these six competitions which included a python coding competition, robotics contests, a chess competition, a quiz competition, and poster making contest besides a speech contest. The Python coding contest was supported by the HackerKID website powered by GUVI, an IIT Madras & IIM-Ahmedabad incubated EdTech company. HackerKID is India’s first gamified coding & learning environment for kids

“The biggest part of GUVI that attracted me was they understood that programming and language were two different things. GUVI brought out coding classes in vernacular Indian languages and they teach programming in these languages,” Dr Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, of IIT-M Research Park and IIT-M Incubation Cell, said.

Kids between the ages of seven to seventeen took part in these contests that were focused on bringing out their creativity and innovation, while over 100 children received gifts and prizes for winning and leading ahead of other kids in the competitions with a competitive spirit.

Among the schools that participated, the schools with the maximum number of winning students have been awarded trophies for being supportive of kids in learning through games and co-curricular activities.

“It is great to see young kids competing to solve the game problems and happily learning through these fun challenges. I am amazed to see the kids coding with high energy levels. We are glad that techno-central events served their purpose,” Speaking about this event, Mr Arun Prakash M., Founder and CEO of GUVI, said.

The Python coding contest aims to inspire and educate the next generation with programming skills that further develop problem-solving and cognitive thinking through interactive coding games through programming and its algorithmic approach.