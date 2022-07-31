IMD issues orange alert in various districts in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in various districts in Kerala till August 4 in view of the chances of heavy to extremely heavy rains. A rough sea alert was also issued.
Government sources said that the disaster management facilities were kept on high alert as there were chances of landslips and landslides. Families in disaster-prone areas were shifted to safe places. The water level at dams were also being continuously monitored.
