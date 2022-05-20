IMD issues 'yellow alert' for 9 districts in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a "yellow alert" forecasting isolated heavy rainfall in nine districts of Kerala for the day as the southern state continued to receive good showers.

The 'yellow alert' was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. A 'yellow alert' means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

"Heavy (7–11 cm in 24 hours) rain is very likely at one or two places over Kerala from 20th May to 22nd May," according to the IMD. Thunderstorms, along with lightning, are very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Lakshadweep for two days from today, it added. Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the southern state.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.