Two killed in accident as heavy rains lash Kerala, flood residential areas

Many parts of Kochi city were flooded as heavy rains lashed Kerala over the last few days.

The rains also caused extensive damage to crops in many districts. The water level in many dams and rivers is rising.

Two persons, including a child, were reportedly killed after a car fell into a gorge at Munnar in Idukki district. The car driver was suspected to have lost control of his vehicle because of the fog. The deceased were natives of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Heavy rains continue in Kerala, Orange alert in 12 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department had sounded an orange alert in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

In Kochi city, the South railway station, bus stand and many residential areas were flooded owing to waterlogging. Stormwater entered many houses in Kalamassery, Kaloor and Edappally regions in the city. People were shifted to relief camps using dinghy boats.

The flooding of residential areas triggered strong protests by the local residents. The authorities were accused of not taking adequate measures to avoid waterlogging despite alerts about heavy rains over the last several days.

NDRF teams were deployed for the rescue operations in the hilly district of Idukki and Wayanad where houses suffered damage and roads were blocked owing to uprooting of trees.

As the water level of the Peringalkuthu dam in Thrissur district went up alarmingly, a red alert was sounded. The shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam in Ernakulam district were opened. Water level in the Periyar river was also rising.