In Tamil Nadu, 'trial monitoring officers' are helping survivors in Pocso cases get justice

In a bid to help survivors in POCSO cases get justice in a timely manner, the Tamil Nadu police have appointed “trial monitoring officers” to closely keep a check on cases registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per a Hindustan Times report, trial monitoring officers are appointed to assist survivors from the time of filing an FIR until the case is disposed of. The officers also assist survivors by acting as a liaison between their department and the public prosecutor and witnesses.

The aim of the initiative is to bring about systemic change, Asra Garg, inspector-general of police, south zone of Tamil Nadu told HT. “Survivors usually have no role after a case is registered whereas the accused is aware of every development. So, the role of a trial monitoring officer is to keep the survivors informed.”

The officers notify the survivor’s family about developments in the case and alert them about upcoming bail petitions before the chargesheet is filed. This has in turn led to bail being rejected in several cases, the IGP added. An SMS in Tamil is usually sent to the survivor’s family to inform them of the court hearings.

The system has been implemented in all ten districts of Tamil Nadu’s southern zone as well as in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli city, the report added.

This is a victim-centric, timeline-driven, socially sensitive and legally compliant initiative, Garg said. “The government of Tamil Nadu has directed us to enforce POCSO with due caution and to fast-track investigation. The chief minister has also created a separate fund for providing assistance to victims. And our officers are ensuring that victims also receive compensation,” he said.

A sub-inspector or inspector is appointed as the trail monitoring officer so senior officials are also able to keenly watch how a POCSO case is unfolding, V Baskaran, SP, Dindigul district told HT.

The initiative is one of the many efforts that the police are making in fast-tracking the investigation in these cases. “Officers have been instructed to file the chargesheet within 60 days by prioritising heinous crimes. Even if DNA reports are pending, we file a preliminary charge sheet and update it,” said Baskaran.

Another aspect is streamlining POCSO cases by not making arrests of boys in cases of elopement, or mutual romantic relationships, which activists for years have said results in a high pendency rate and higher acquittals, thus taking away attention from the “real” cases of rape, sexual assault of children, the SP said.

Currently, there are thousands of cases under Pocso are pending across Tamil Nadu, the report said. “A maximum number of convictions are happening because of the appointment of the trial monitoring officers,” R Srinivasaperumal, superintendent of police (SP), Virudhunagar told the publication.

This year, 48 cases booked under POCSO have ended in conviction in Virudhunagar district, Srinivasaperumal said.