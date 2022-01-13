India should warn SL on fishermen attacks: Ramadoss

India should warn Sri Lanka against attacking fishermen: Ramadoss

According to Ramadoss, 55 Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities in December 2021, are yet to be released

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 13 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian government that is providing financial and military assistance to Sri Lanka should warn the latter not to attack fishermen, said PMK founder S Ramadoss.

On the other hand, mid-sea attacks on the Indian fishermen are continuing, he added.

The Indian government should warn the Sri Lankan government to stop its excesses on the fishermen from India, Ramadoss said.

Katchatheevu island is located in the narrow sea dividing the two countries. The sea near the islet is rich in marine life.

The island was handed over to Sri Lanka by India several years ago.

