Indian School of Business to strategise Tamil Nadu's post-Covid-19 economic recovery

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has entered an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s nodal agency for investment promotion, to work on economic recovery and growth monitoring, especially in the post-Covid-19 period.

ISB will specifically look into developing a strategy for the pharma/chemical sector in Tamil Nadu and sync it with environmental sustainability.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, IAS, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, and Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB exchanged the MoU at a virtual event on Friday.

ISB would also come up with suggestions on drivers for investment in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. It will execute the identified projects under its new initiative titled- ‘JumpStartIndia@ISB’, wherein the current batch of ISB students will be working with the research team and expert faculty on specific problems of importance for economic recovery and growth.

The partnership will bring ISB’s intellectual resources to address some of the critical issues of economic recovery as well as on investment promotion.

Dr. Mittal said that the Guidance’s engagement with ISB through ‘Jump Start India’ is an important beginning in the collaboration of government, academia, and industry in these testing times. The role of academia to develop innovative solutions for economic recovery has never been more critical, he opined.

Professor Srivastava underlined that the government-academic partnership has become very critical to solve the growing socio-economic problems. “ISB has the required rigor to come up with evidence-based research work, which will enhance the government’s decision-making abilities leading to the fulfilment of aspirational development goals.”