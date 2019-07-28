Indigenous amphibious ship to be commissioned on Monday

The sixth of eight indigenously built Landing Craft Utility(LCU) MK IV class ships “LCU L 56” is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

LCU L56 is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation, deployment and recovery of Main Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles, Troops and Equipment from ship to shore and vice-versa. Indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Kolkata, the ship’s commissioning portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenization, thus, accentuating our national objective of “Make in India”.

With a displacement of 900 tons, the ship measures 62 meters in length and is fitted with two MTU diesel engines, which provide a sustainable speed of over 15 knots. The ship is equipped with the state-of-art equipment and is armed with two 30mm CRN-91 guns manufactured by Ordnance Factory Medak (Telangana).

The ship is manned by a team comprising 4 officers and 56 sailors and is also capable of carrying 150 troops. Upon commissioning, the ship would become an integral part of the Port Blair flotilla under the Naval Component Commander in Andaman and Nicobar Command and will be deployed for multi-role activities such as Beaching Operations, SAR, Disaster Relief Operations, Coastal Patrol and Surveillance Operations along the Andaman and Nicobar Group of Islands.