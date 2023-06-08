Is by-poll in the offing at Wayanad?

Even as no notification has come for the by-poll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat that became vacant following disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a mock poll was held as part of preparations for the by-poll.

Kozhikode district collector conducted the mock-poll on Wednesday. A communication sent to the registered political parties said that the mock poll was part of the first level examination of the EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the by-poll to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Officials said that they were unaware whether the elections would be held soon or not. Thiruvambady assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency falls in Kozhikode and hence the mock poll was held in the district.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified after he was convicted by a Surat court in March in a criminal defamation case and sentenced to two years. His appeal is pending before the Gujarat High Court.

Sources said that as per norms by-poll should be notified within six months after a seat became vacant. If the remaining term from the day the seat became vacant in less than one year it is the discretion of the Election Commission to conduct by-poll or not.

Already there were speculations that in case of by-poll Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Wayanad. She had accompanied Rahul during a reception in the constituency in April after the disqualification .

Over the last couple of years the BJP has been giving much focus to Wayanad with union ministers and party top leaders frequently visiting the constituency and highlighting centre's schemes for the district.

Rahul had won with a huge margin of 4.3 lakh votes from Wayanad in 2019.

Sources at the Chief Electoral Office in Kerala said that the ECI had only instructed them to make the first level of preparations for the by-poll as election has to be declared within six months after a seat fell vacant. So far there was no information regarding notifying the by-poll, he said.