Is Covid-19 vaccination the new requirement for marriage?

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his unparalleled diction, shared a rather odd tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The tweet contained a picture of a matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper, presumably from Kerala.

Interestingly, among other details, the matrimonial mentioned that the woman was vaccinated with both doses of the Covishield vaccine and made clear that the groom must also be vaccinated with two doses of Covishield.

Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal? pic.twitter.com/AJXFaSAbYs — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 8, 2021

