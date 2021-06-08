Is Covid-19 vaccination the new requirement for marriage?

Is Covid-19 vaccination a new requirement for marriage?

A matrimonial ad in a newspaper stated that the 'groom', among other qualities, must be vaccinated with two doses of Covishield

Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his unparalleled diction, shared a rather odd tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The tweet contained a picture of a matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper, presumably from Kerala. 

Interestingly, among other details, the matrimonial mentioned that the woman was vaccinated with both doses of the Covishield vaccine and made clear that the groom must also be vaccinated with two doses of Covishield.

"Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal?,"  Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said while posting an image of the advertisement published on June 4.

