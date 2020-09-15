Is Kerala minister K T Jaleel trying to trigger communal sentiments over Quran and Ramadan relief kits?

As protests against him is mounting, Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel seems to be making a bid to resist them by triggering communal sentiments over Quran and Ramadan relief kits.

Jaleel, who was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with accepting Quran and Ramadan relief kits from UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, said in an interview to a news channel on Monday that if the leaders of Indian Union Muslim League tells that what he did was wrong, he would end his political career. He further said that he could swear by touching on Quran that he did not do anything illegal. "Will IUML chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal say that there was any lapses on my part?"

But the IUML leadership maintained that they were firm on the demand for Jaleel's resignation. IUML national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP P K Kunhalikutty said that it was suspected that gold was smuggled along with Quran. Jaleel was trying to divert the issue, said Kunhalikutty.

Jaleel made a similar social media post earlier when the allegations against him over accepting Ramadan relief kits worth Rs. 5 lakh and over 250 boxes containing Quran were received from UAE consulate. He had said that he was being attacked by his political opponents for accepting the Ramadan relief kits from the UAE consulate as part of a religious custom.

Then itself IUML chief Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal had alleged that Jaleel was trying to trigger communal sentiments. He also accused Jaleel of dragging Quran into a political controversy. He should not have done that, he said.

Jaleel started his political career through the IUML. He later left the IUML owing to differences with the party leadership and joined the left-front.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday also witnessed widespread violent protest demanding Jaleel's resignation. There were also reports that the ED would be quizzing Jaleel again.

The allegations against Jaleel surfaced after he was found to be be in contact with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, who was a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Jaleel then justified that the consul general contacted him for supplying Ramadan relief kits. Further investigation by customs into the gold smuggling using diplomatic baggage cover found the arrival of over 250 boxes containing Quran in March. The boxes were distributed to various parts of Kerala using vehicles of Kerala government institution Centre for Advanced Printing and Training. Subsequently it came to light that it was done as per Jaleel's instruction.

Jaleel maintained that Ramadan relief kits and Quran were accepted as it was a customary religious and cultural practice. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also repeatedly justifying Jaleel.