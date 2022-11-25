Jagan government to launch app for road condition, civic infrastructure monitoring

The Andhra Pradesh government is developing an app for constant monitoring of the basic infrastructural and municipal services in all the towns and cities. Its grievance cell would consist of a quick response system to address people's problems.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has directed officials to make the APCMMS (AP Consistent Monitoring of Municipal Services) App easily accessible even to people in villages. The app being developed by the Urban Development Department is likely to be launched next month.

During a review meeting on the Municipal Administration and Urban Development on Friday, the Chief Minister suggested adoption of emerging new technologies in road construction to make them long-lasting, withstanding all-weather conditions. Other basic infrastructure such as drainage systems and interior roads also should be properly maintained, the CM said.

The APCMMS App, officials say, would help the official machinery undertake real time monitoring of basic facilities in towns and cities such as public toilets, underground drainage system, dredging, repairing of roads, street lights, greenery, traffic junctions and beautification.

Secretaries in 4,119 ward secretariats would be asked to monitor the maintenance of all services from 10 am to 12 noon daily and also bring up the road repairs to be undertaken to the attention of the concerned authorities through the app. Each ward secretary would be able to monitor road maintenance in their jurisdiction up to a distance of seven km. Higher officials will also monitor the grievance-response system continuously.

The chief minister has green-signaled the establishment of a 7.5 MW waste-to-energy plant in Rajahmundry to cater to the demands of 28 urban local bodies.

“While all municipal services should be rendered to the people in full transparency, officials should also monitor the use of software applications in town planning and other offices to ensure a corruption-free system that would give time-bound response to the people.”