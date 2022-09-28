Jagan proposes annuity for farmers leasing lands for green energy units

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has offered an annuity of Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers coming forward to lease their land for the setting up green energy production units in the state.

Reddy was addressing a public gathering after commissioning the Rs 2,500 crore Ramco Cements unit at Kalwatala in Nandyal district on Wednesday.

“(If farmers agree), our government will enter into an agreement with them with a hike of five percent lease amount every three years. The land would be utilized for setting up of renewable energy units like that of solar and wind,” Reddy said while stressing on the need to promote green energy.

The CM said that a cluster of 1,500 to 2,000 acres can be formed in the region for generating about 500 MW power and that local MLAs and other leaders can work on the execution of plan.

Reddy reminded the gathering that foundation stone was laid recently at Kurnool for 5,400 MW renewable energy projects of solar, wind and pump storage of Greenko group which would provide 2600 jobs.

“We have also given nod for Indosol, Arcelor Mittal, Aurobindo and Adani groups for an investment of Rs 72,188 crore, which provides 20,000 jobs to locals because of our 75 percent reservation policy.”

Asserting that the YSRCP government’s “proactive policies” are paving way for rapid industrial growth in AP, Reddy said the conducive atmosphere and transparent policies are reflected in the top rankings of the state in the Ease of Doing Business.

The Chief Minister said that the Ramco Group started the unit in record time, providing jobs to over 1,000 people and offered all help for further expansion too.

“I am just a phone call away. My government will render all help to you in the proper manner,” the CM said while pointing that “despite heavy limestone deposits in the region, there was no development earlier.”

The CM said that the top ranking in EoDB over the past three years is, among other aspects, based on feedback from industries “which shows how conducive the atmosphere is for industrialisation here.” “Besides, we have achieved 11.34% growth rate in 2021-22, " he said.