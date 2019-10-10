Jagan’s rowdy party held the state in ransom: Naidu

Coming heavily on the ruling YSR Congress Party in the state, former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu compared them to rowdies terrorizing the opposition and people of the state. His observation came after the police blocked Telugu Desam Party activists in Visakhapatnam from reaching him at the airport on Thursday. Police stopped the motorbike rally at the NAD junction saying that they have no permission to go as a rally to the airport.

Addressing a review meeting with the Visakhapatnam district unit of the party, Chandrababu has expressed his outrage over the police action. “I have been a Chief Minister of the state for 14 years and know in and out of the state. I warn the state police to realize that political parties are permanent, and no party will remain in power forever,” Naidu said. He wanted the police to act impartially.

“I have been fighting for my party workers for four months,” Naidu said adding that he has never seen a government like this in his entire career. “When TDP workers meet the state DGP to submit a memorandum, he rejects, on the other hand, false cases and cases on violation of SC-ST [Prevention of] Atrocities Act have been slapped on our workers all over the state. YSRCP activists have a red carpet welcome with the state police,” Naidu rued.

Reminding the party workers of the coastal district, Naidu said that his government has worked day and night when Hud Hud cyclone hit the north coastal districts. “But Jagan Mohan Reddy stayed away in foreign lands when similar calamities hit the state,” he said. He urged the party workers not to get disheartened because of the debacle in the recent elections and to work hard.