Jagan slams leaders for opposing English medium plan

Spitting fire on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan for opposing the proposed conversion of all government schools into English medium, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy wanted to know in which medium their wards have studied.

“I want to know where Pawan Kalyan’s three wives have studied and I think he got four children and where they are studying,” the chief minister said, addressing a meeting on Moulana Abul Kalam Azad birthday celebrations and award presentation programme in Vijayawada here on Monday.

Jagan was upset over the incessant criticism on his move, blaming him of choking the growth of Telugu. “I am asking Venkaiah Naidu garu… Which medium did your children study in? Which is your grandchildren’s medium now?” Jagan asked.

The vice president in a recent article stressed the importance of promoting teaching in mother tongue. He also pointed out that English is only one of the common languages in some countries, while many countries like China, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea showcased excellent progress without adopting English medium. He mentioned that Rajya Sabha facilitates its members to speak in 22 languages and the Apex Court had recently decided to make its judgments available in six regional languages.

The article came in the wake of Jagan’s decision to convert all the Telugu medium schools into English medium from 2020-21 academic years. It may be mentioned that the government issued orders last week for converting primary and upper primary classes from 1 to 8 to English medium.

Later, after stiff opposition from different quarters, Jagan announced that the conversion would be upto class VI.

“Chandrababu Naidu, where did your son Lokesh studied and where your Grandson Devansh will be enrolled soon,” Jagan wanted to know.

He argued why only a poor man’s son or daughter study Telugu while the rest study English.

Telugu was conferred classical language status during the UPA- 1 regime, thus making it one of the six classical languages in the country. Telugu is spoken in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and partly in Puducherry.