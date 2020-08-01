Jayalalithaa’s niece moves Madras High Court against acquiring Poes Garden residence

The battle for the palatial residence owned by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa seems far from over. A week after the state government acquired the bungalow to convert it into a memorial for the late leader, Jayalalithaa’s niece has now knocked at the doors of the judiciary seeing a stay on the proceedings.

Deepa Jayakumar, the daughter of Jayalalithaa’s only brother Jayakumar, who along with her brother Deepak has been declared as legal heirs of the late AIADMK leader has filed a petition before the Madras High Court against Tamil Nadu government’s decision to acquire the palatial bungalow.

Her move comes a week after the Tamil Nadu government deposited Rs 67.9 crore as compensation for acquiring the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa before a civil court. The government is now in possession of the sprawling bungalow spread across an area of 24,322 square feet and plans to convert the residence into a memorial for Jayalalithaa.

However, Deepa took objection to the move maintaining that the Poes Garden residence was where her ancestors lived, and she would never allow the property to be acquired. “I am not fighting because it is a high-value bungalow. I would have fought even if it were a hut because that is where our roots are,” Deepa had told DH last week.

In the petition, Deepa argued that the Poes Garden property was brought by her grandmother N R Sandhya, also an actress, and was named “Veda Nilayam” by her.

“The house warming ceremony was held on May 15, 1972, with the entire family participation. My aunt Selvi J Jayalalithaa has in several interviews expressed her emotional attachment with Veda Nilayam. Selvi J Jayalalithaa spent her entire life in Veda Nilayam that has now turned into a controversial political entity,” she said in the petition.

Deepa said her father and mother moved out of the house due to privacy reasons and claimed that Jayalalithaa invited their family almost three times a week, for spending time together at the Poes Garden residence. She also said acquiring the bungalow at this stage would also hamper the inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death by Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission.

“On one side a Commission was appointed and on the other side, acquisition proceedings are taking place. If the latter persists, the former will fail. The attitude of the State government will definitely affect the course of such inquiry,” she said in the petition.