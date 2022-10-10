K Chandrasekhar Rao, other Telangana leaders condole Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy among a bevy of political leaders from the state on Monday condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said Yadav worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.

Yadav, who joined politics inspired by great leaders like socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia, served as the Chief Minister of the country's biggest state of Uttar Pradesh thrice and also as Union Minister, Rao said. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to Yadav's son former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and other family members.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy said he was saddened by the demise of Yadav. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members & followers. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with them. Om Shanti," Kishan Reddy tweeted.

Saddened by the passing of the Former CM of UP & India’s Former Defence Minister, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members & followers. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with them. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ylj1SLnZic — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 10, 2022

Ruling TRS Working President and state minister K T Rama Rao said the veteran politician's death is truly the end of an era in Indian politics.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, TDP's state unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu and several other leaders also condoled the death of Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday at a private hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. He was 82