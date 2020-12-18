MNM moves HC on battery torch symbol

Kamal Haasan's MNM moves HC on battery torch symbol

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 18 2020, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 23:27 ist
MNM chief Kamal Haasan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) said on Friday that it has moved the Madras High Court, seeking allotment of 'battery torch' symbol in its favour. The party has filed a writ petition before the Court for directing the Election Commission of India to allot the battery torch symbol, a release from MNM said. It wanted to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same.

"MNM has in its prayer, stated it is entitled to the battery torch symbol for this general election to the TN legislative assembly as per the provisions of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968," the release said. Haasan had earlier said the EC has denied the torch light symbol allotted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to the party and added that it could not deter them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kamal Haasan
Makkal Needhi Maiam
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

 