Thulasendrapuram celebrates Kamala Harris' inauguration

Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram celebrates her inauguration

Calendars featuring the faces of Biden and Harris have been distributed throughout the village

Reuters
Reuters, Thulasendrapuram,
  • Jan 20 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 14:39 ist
Villagers offer prayers at a Hindu temple for Kamala Harris at Thulasendrapuram

Residents of the ancestral village of Kamala Harris celebrated her inauguration as US vice president on Wednesday by setting off firecrackers and distributing food.

Thulasendrapuram, a leafy village about 320 km (200 miles) south of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

Calendars featuring the faces of Joe Biden and Harris have been distributed throughout the village by a co-operative.

"A local politician conducted a special prayer and villagers have been distributing sweets and letting off crackers since the morning," said village shopkeeper G Manikandan.

Biden-Harris's inauguration: All you need to know

The scenes were in contrast to the sombre mood in Washington - locked down due to security concerns and the threat of the novel coronavirus - where Biden and Harris are due to be sworn in later on Wednesday.

Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach at Chennai.

Separately, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture featuring Biden and Harris.

Harris becomes the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest US office.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kamala Harris
United States
India

What's Brewing

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2021: Smart gadget deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2021: Smart gadget deals

Will NASA test moon rocket again or prepare for launch?

Will NASA test moon rocket again or prepare for launch?

Amazfit GTR 2e hands-on review: First impression

Amazfit GTR 2e hands-on review: First impression

Could a smell test screen people for Covid-19?

Could a smell test screen people for Covid-19?

 