Karate instructor dies in bid to catch thief

A karate instructor chasing a thief on his motorcycle died after he lost control of his two-wheeler and suffered serious head injuries at a village near Gobichettipalayam, police said Sunday.

The culprit entered the house of Chandran (53), who teaches karate in a school, on Saturday night and snatched a gold chain from his wife while she was asleep, the police said. The woman raised an alarm and the thief ran away with the chain, they said.

Chandran woke up on hearing the commotion and gave chase, but the culprit escaped. Not one to give up, Chandran took his motorcycle and chased him. After a distance, he lost control over the two-wheeler and he fell down and died of head injuries, they said. In the meantime, the thief escaped with the chain, they added.