Kasargod again in COVID-19 grip as public workers and health workers tested positive

Kasargod district in North Kerala bordering Karnataka is again in the grip of COVID-19 as the active cases increased from zero to 14 in a few days time and there was a high risk of many more contracting the infection as a local body representative, a public worker and two health workers were tested positive.

In the wake of reports of illegal entry of Keralites from Karnataka through inter-state byroads, the police enhanced vigil.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kasargod came down to nil from 178 on May 10. But from the next day onward fresh cases started reporting and it reached 14 in four days, with ten on Thursday alone.

The freshly infected persons in the district included a local body representative of Manjeshwar and her husband who is a public worker who went to collect from Talapady border a Malayali who came from Maharashtra and later tested COVID-19 positive. They reportedly visited many places, including hospitals and community kitchens. Two health workers of the district were also tested positive.

Though there were reports that one person who recovered from COVID-19 in the district was again tested positive, Kasargod district medical officer A V Ramdas denied it. The person only suffered fever and coughing. In order to rule out suspicions, his throat swab was sent for a COVID-19 test.

Kasargod district police chief P S Sabu said that police vigil was enhanced on all byroads from Karnataka to Kasargod after it came to notice that people were illegally making inter-state travel in autorickshaws.

Local sources said that there were over 25 byroads between Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod. Earlier Karnataka authorities blocked these roads by making heaps of soil to prevent people from Kasargod to enter Karnataka as Kasargod was having a high number of COVID-19 cases.