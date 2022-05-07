Kerala is breeding centre of Islamic terrorism: Nadda

Kerala becoming breeding centre of Islamic terrorism, says JP Nadda

Nadda also said that the Christian community in the state were expressing concerns over the growing Islamic terrorism

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 07 2022, 01:33 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 01:33 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI photo

BJP national president J P Nadda has alleged that Kerala is becoming a breeding centre for Islamic terrorism and the Pinarayi Vijayan government is fostering a divide and rule policy.

Addressing a public meeting in Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday, Nadda also said that the Christian community in the state were expressing concerns over the growing Islamic terrorism, especially acts of ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’.

Nadda’s statement came at a time when a section of the Christian community was raising allegations of ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’ and the BJP leaders of the state backing them.

Referring to recent political killings of BJP-RSS workers allegedly by PFI-SDPI workers, Nadda alleged that the killers were getting political patronage of the Left Front government.

