Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan defends advisor, targets 'media syndicate'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday came out in support of his advisor Raman Srivastava, a former DGP, stating that the allegations against Srivastava were baseless. He also accused a 'media syndicate' of working against him.

Allegations suggesting Srivastava's crucial role in the recent decision to amend the Kerala Police Act, which had to be withdrawn hardly 24 hours after it was passed owing to criticism, as well as vigilance raids at a financial institution of the state government had surfaced.

Vijayan, however, told reporters on Monday that Srivastava had no role in the two incidents.

The chief minister said that a vigilance raid at Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) was a normal procedure as a part of intelligence inputs gathered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Raids have been carried out at many such institutions in the past as well, he added.

Vijayan also alleged that a media syndicate was working against him again and baseless reports were being given against him. Attempts to create a rift among the CPM leaders would also not work, he said, referring to reports regarding Finance Minister Thomas Isaac stating that the vigilance raid at KSFE was a mad decision.

There were allegations that the vigilance raids at the KSFE were aimed at destroying the credibility of the institution and thereby helping private players in the field.