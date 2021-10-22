Kerala Congress office bearers announced

After days of speculations, office bearers of Kerala PCC have been announced by the AICC on Thursday.

The Kerala PCC was so far having a 'jumbo' committee of over 150 officer bearers. Now five vice presidents and 23 general secretaries, 28 member executive committee and treasurer have been announced. Secretaries would be also announced in due course.

The fresh list is likely to trigger resentment as some disgruntled leaders and prominent women leaders were not included. Only three women are among the new office bearers announced.

Allegations of including those loyal to the prominent leaders already started coming in even when the new leadership comprising Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan had been stating that efficiency would be the criteria and not loyalty towards leaders.

After the district Congress committee presidents were announced last month, five prominent local leaders left the party and four had also also joined the CPM.

