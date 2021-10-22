Kerala Congress office bearers announced

Kerala Congress office bearers announced

Only three women are among the new office bearers announced

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 22 2021, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 00:22 ist
Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran. Credit: PTI Photo

After days of speculations, office bearers of Kerala PCC have been announced by the AICC on Thursday.

The Kerala PCC was so far having a 'jumbo' committee of over 150 officer bearers. Now five vice presidents and 23 general secretaries, 28 member executive committee and treasurer have been announced. Secretaries would be also announced in due course.

The fresh list is likely to trigger resentment as some disgruntled leaders and prominent women leaders were not included. Only three women are among the new office bearers announced.

Allegations of including those loyal to the prominent leaders already started coming in even when the new leadership comprising Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan had been stating that efficiency would be the criteria and not loyalty towards leaders.  

After the district Congress committee presidents were announced last month, five prominent local leaders left the party and four had also also joined the CPM.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K Sudhakaran
Kerala
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

 