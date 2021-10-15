Kerala cops fine 'Dasarathan's son Rama' for not wearing seatbelt

A police official in Kerala imposed a fine of Rs 500 on 'Rama, son of Dasarathan of Ayodhya' for not wearing a seatbelt.

The strange incident happed at Chadayamangalam, in the rural part of the Kollam district, on Tuesday.

With video footage of the incident going viral on social media and causing much embarrassment to the police, they have launched a search for the person who gave the wrong address. But no action was so far initiated against the police personnel who even issued a formal receipt to 'Raman, s/o Dasarathan, Ayodhya'.

A police team led by an additional sub-inspector stopped the four-wheeler as the driver was not wearing the seat belt. But the driver entered into a verbal duel with the police. As the police insisted on the fine, the driver gave the identity as 'Raman, s/o Dasarathan, Ayodhya'. The police personnel, without any doubts, wrote the name and address on the receipt and issued it. Someone who recorded it posted the video on social media.

Chadayamangalam station house officer told DH that there was an oversight on the part of the police personnel as there was even provision to produce a person who was unwilling to give real identity before the court. The vehicle's owner was issued a notice to give details of the person who gave the wrong identity. Action would be taken against him for giving a false identity.

