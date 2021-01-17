Kerala elephant killing: Activists send elephant dung to forest official for delay in arresting accused

Kerala witnessed a protest of a different sort the other day after a group of animal rights activists sent elephant dung as a parcel to a senior forest official alleging lapses in nabbing the accused of killing an elephant using explosives.

The protest pertained to the killing of a pregnant wild elephant using explosives in the forest areas of Palakkad in May last year. The inhumane incident had triggered strong protests even at the national level.

'Anapremi Sanghom' (Elephant Lovers' forum) staged the protest by sending a parcel containing elephant dung to a divisional forest officer in Palakkad..

The key accused in the case, a plantation owner named Abdul Karim and his son Riyazuddin are yet to the nabbed.

Wilson, one of their workers, confessed that the father and son placed the explosives-laced food to target the wild boars on May 12 at a plantation in Palakkad district. As the elephant got trapped and suffered injuries, he helped in chasing away the elephant from the spot.

The forum President Haridas Machingal said an unholy nexus between the poachers and forest officials could be suspected as no sincere efforts were being made to nab the accused even eight hours after the inhumane act.

The killing of the elephant had triggered a political debate with BJP leader Maneka Gandhi stating that the elephant was killed in Malappuram district and the district was known for such cruel activities. She was accused of trying to trigger a hate campaign against Malappuram, which is a Muslim-dominated district.