Kerala government drops gender neutral seating plan for class rooms

The Kerala government has dropped its plan of introducing gender neutral seating in schools following objections, especially Muslim organisations.
Gender neutral seating formed a part of the initial draft of the reforms to be undertaken in the education sector.
In the wake of protests, the earlier announced gender neutral seating had to be dropped and the draft that has surfaced does not have the controversial suggestion.
After the news of the controversial suggestion being dropped surfaced on Wednesday, top Muslim leader who heads the Samantha- Jiifrey Muthukoya Thangal welcomed it.
