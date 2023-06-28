Kerala govt launches new scheme to provide jobs for transgenders

The Kerala government has launched a new scheme to provide employment opportunities to the transgender community in diverse and innovative sectors.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Pride project is being implemented with the objective of ensuring the participation of the marginalised group in the knowledge employment sector.

Also Read | Free health camp for transgenders in Bengaluru

The state-run Knowledge Economy Mission and the Social Justice Department are jointly implementing the programme, he said in a Facebook post.

The project is also part of the government's initiative to provide employment to 20 lakh people by 2026, he explained.

The Chief Minister said the LDF government is committed to ensuring all kinds of civil and human rights and providing support to the TG community.

The project would help them resolve their unemployment issues and address the invisibility crisis they were facing in the society through better job opportunities, he added.